Charles City teacher dies from COVID-19

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A longtime Charles City educator has died due to COVID-19.

The school district says high school teacher Darla Arends tested positive for the coronavirus in September and died on Friday. She worked at Charles City High School for 25 years.

In a public statement, Charles City Community Schools says:

"Students and staff will react in different ways. We should expect a variety of emotions and behaviors. What we need right now is for students, parents, and the community to be supportive of those who are directly impacted by Ms. Arends’ death."

"Additional support for our school family will be available on Monday during the professional development day. Student counseling support services will be available on Tuesday when students return to school. If you would like your child to visit with a counselor, please call the school office at 641-257-6510 or email cchs@charlescityschools.org. Given the current limitations on face-to-face contact, the Charles City Community Schools will also offer telehealth support via teleconferencing."