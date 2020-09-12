Charles City students receiving free breakfast and lunch as part of summer lunch program extension

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's the start of another school year, but there are students that are uncertain where their next meal may come from.

But there is good news for families: beginning September 14, parents won’t be paying for meals for the next few months.

Charles City Community Schools has received notification from the USDA to extend the Summer Food Service Program until December 31, 2020, or until the available federal funding runs out. This means breakfast and lunch for all students, whether on campus or participating in the School to You program, and regardless of household income level, will be covered by the extension of the program. In addition, as part of the Orange Carpet service for School to You families, the district is delivering breakfast and lunch to kids who are learning from home.

For Kayla Russ, the program has been a blessing for her family, as it has been a cost-effective option.

"Part of it always has healthy options. With the Grandma always watching our children, they don't always have time to make sure they have all of the healthy options, so this is a great opportunity for them to have all the food they need."

"I'm full of joy knowing that no kid will go hungry, especially during this time of uncertainty, no one knows where they're going to get their meals, and it makes me truly happy that no one is going without."

Account balances in the student’s meal accounts will carry over until USDA ends the program. Free and reduced parents will not have to reapply for meals beginning in January. Parents will be notified when the program is ending and accounts will continue to be charged. In addition, Immaculate Conception Catholic School meals will be covered through the program.