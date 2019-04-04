Charles City students head to Nebraska

People in Nebraska are still dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding in the state; now a group of 12 Charles City kids are hoping to do their part to help.

Max Deeter and Bronson Forsyth will be picking up hammers to help a farmer rebuild fencing following the torrential flooding.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Deeter said.

They haven’t seen much video or the impacts snowmelt and rain had on the husker state but they’ve been deeply impacted by what they’ve seen.

“I’ve seen some roads crushed or barely anything left of them,” said Forsyth. “I don’t know what to expect but I know it’s bad and people are struggling.”