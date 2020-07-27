Charles City softball falls in 4A quarterfinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa - The Charles City softball team is no stranger to the state tournament. They made their fifth consecutive appearance this year taking on an opponent that they're all too familiar with - the North Scott Lancers who ended their bid for a state title last season.

Charles City couldn't capitalize on opportunities to get themselves on the scoreboard. The Lancers defeat the Comets 11-0, ending CC's season.

"We had our opportunities to score some runs and it just didn't happen," CC Head Coach Brian Bohlen said. "Credit to them, their pitcher, a good pitcher and you know we were doing a better job being patient later in the game but it just wasn't enough in the end."

"I'm just really grateful that I even got to play a season this year and it might not have turned out the way that we were expecting or we wanted but I'm just lucky that I even got to play on a team this with like some of my best friends," Lisabeth Fiser said.