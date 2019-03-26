Charles City soccer looks to build off last season

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – For many, Tuesday was a wonderful day to hit the great outdoors for a whiff of fresh air. Among those individuals is the Charles City soccer team who are gearing up to take the field for the second season in program history.

“It’s definitely gaining interest,” said head coach, Brad McKenzie.

The popularity of soccer is beginning to rise across the Midwest. For Iowa, interest is sparking within the metro cities but is growing as fast as Iowa corn. One of the schools that have caught the football fever is Charles City, which began a program last year.

“Obviously everything is new,” said McKenzie. “It’s getting the field ready, the school administration, the fans to understand what’s going on, players to get that we have soccer and getting people out (for the team), and new uniforms. Everything was brand new.”

Starting from scratch has presented its challenges. The Comets didn’t win a single game in its inaugural season. Brahiam Rios, a junior captain on the squad says wins aren’t necessarily the goal at hand.

“Our goal is to get a game going,” said Rios. “Even though we don’t win, we’re learning a lot and it’s our second year so I didn’t expect to win all of those games. We’re just learning – we’re in the process right now.”

The team is also co-ed and while these soccer enthusiasts continue the process of learning and developing a passion for the game, Mariah McKenzie says she feels like the team is leaps and bounds ahead of last year.

“I’m really looking forward to our season this year,” she said. “I think we have a lot better communication and our teamwork is a lot better. We definitely have a lot better mentality this year – we’re more focused.”

For now, these players are just ready to be outside enjoying the sunshine and warmer temperatures.