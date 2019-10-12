Charles City set to vote on revenue purpose statement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - In a little over 3 weeks from now, residents in the Charles City School District will be able to vote on whether to allow the school district to use funds from the state's one-penny sales tax allocated for education toward a variety of maintenance and infrastructure projects.

The 'Revenue Purpose Statement' that's on the ballot for the November 5th special election would have no impact on local property taxes, nor would it raise or lower the sales tax. Rather, it would specify the projects the district's Board of Education can invest using what are called SAVE (short for Secure and Advanced Vision for Education) funds, with state law mandating that districts must revise it in order to continue investing.

Projects like asbestos removal, construction of the new middle school that officially opened in 2016, construction toward the new baseball and softball diamonds next to the high school, the playground at Washington Elementary, roof replacements, and track resurfacing at Comet Field are just some of the projects SAVE dollars have gone towards over the past 10 years.

Bob Kloberdanz's two daughters went to school in Charles City growing up.

"We can't just build a school and expect it to stay that way for 100 years. We have got to continue to invest in it. Great, great investments."

He adds that the quality and condition of the schools, thanks to public investment, is key for wanting to attract and retain people, particularly in rural areas, and is a frequent factor in deciding where one may choose to live.

"For education, we want our kids here, but what people care most about is their children. We want to give them a good foundation, a good start to succeed in life. It's very important."

SAVE funds have allowed the district to maintain a lower property tax levy, as the projects did not require the issuance of property tax debt.