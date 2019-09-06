Clear

Charles City set to begin fund raising for Charley Western replacement bridge

Replacement bridge expected to cost around $1.2 million

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A replacement bridge span for the Charley Western trail is one step closer to reality.

The Charley Western bridge across the Cedar River was demolished last summer due to structural deterioration, and since then, the trail being closed off from Grand Avenue to Clark Street while forming plans for a replacement.

Since the old bridge was torn down, City Administrator Steve Diers says it's had an impact on a vital link in town.

"It's been pretty obvious from use of the rest of the trail system, you can visibly tell there are less people using it. It's such an intrical connection point between one side of town and the other, and its not just for trail use, but people that live and kids that go to school. That bridge was used for so many things."

The new bridge will be high and wide enough for emergency vehicles, and can double as another way through town if other bridges upstream are shut down due to flooding. In addition, the bridge will be lighted.

However, it's not going to be cheap; $1.2 million is the price tag. But thanks to local and state grants, they're helping offset the cost. Diers says residents will soon be able to get involved in the fund raising efforts. While the city will have to borrow some money for the project, they're hoping the public's help can net about $200,0000-$300,000.

"We developed a brochure that gives some of the history and plans for the replacement and gives people the opportunity to pledge towards the project. We haven't done any soliticing yet, but between now and this coming January, we hope to get that done."

Bids are expected to open in January, with construction expected to begin next summer.

