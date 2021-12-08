Charles City senior nationally recognized for good sportsmanship

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City High senior Mario Hoefer may be a star football and basketball player, but he's well known in the hallways, even by younger students.

"Even when I go down to the middle school, a lot of them say, 'hey, Mario!' They know my story."

After a play during a football game against New Hampton this past season, Hoefer noticed New Hampton player Carter Steinlage down on the field with a cramp, and was in pain. He took the time to care for the player, whom he's known and played against personally for a few years, before their athletic trainer arrived. That moment would get the attention of the Musial Awards, named after baseball great Stan Musial, which honor 'the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and the biggest names in sports who embody class and character.' Hoefer is one of nominees of this year's awards, which were held in St. Louis this past month, and toured not only some landmarks like the Gateway Arch, but also met legends like Wayne Gretzky. In addition, Steinlage was in attendance at this year's ceremony.

Even when competing, Hoefer says showing humility is key in any game plan.

"You can be the best player and still be nice to other people."

Hoefer advocates helping in any way possible and setting an example for others, even if it may not go viral.

"It's going to have a chain reaction. Maybe that person you help up is going to help of one ur teammates."

In addition, nominees for this year's awards include the Louisiana State University gymnastics team, University of Toledo offensive lineman Lavel Dumont, and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.

Hoefer's story will be a part of a national ceremony that will air at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day on KIMT.