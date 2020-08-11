Clear

Charles City schools to mandate face masks for students

Decision of task force that included medical professionals.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 7:55 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 7:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Students in Charles City Community Schools will be required to wear face coverings “anytime they are in common areas or aren’t able to social distance.”

The School Board says that decision was made by a task force of school staff, students, parents, and medical professionals. In announcing the policy, the School Board stated:

“There will be many opportunities for students to take their face coverings off throughout the day. Generally, the majority of the day, students will not be required to wear face coverings as they will be in their smaller family learning “teams” where they will be properly social distanced.”

Face coverings will be required in:

Hallways

Common bathrooms (This wouldn’t apply to private classroom bathrooms such at the preschool and transitional kindergarten)

Office areas

Cafeteria when not eating

Buses

Singing/band Instruments (specialized masks will be provided)

Classrooms when not social distanced (group work, partner work, etc)

Student spectators at indoor sporting events if you aren’t social distancing

Face coverings will not be required for:

Classrooms when social distanced

Eating

PE, Recess, Outdoors, Athletics Participation (practice, games, conditioning)

If you have a medical or religious waiver (Principals will work with families to schedule alternate passing and restroom times to keep you safe. Please contact your principal to set up any waivers.)

Classrooms when not social distanced (group work, partner work, etc)

Student spectators at indoor sporting events if you aren’t social distancing

For the full statement on Charles City schools’ face mask requirement, click here.

