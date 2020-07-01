Clear
Charles City schools respond, unite after racist comments made toward athlete

“During a recent away athletic contest, one of our African-Amercian players endured several bigoted comments yelled from the crowd. This included, ‘Get back to the fields!’ and ‘You’re only here because of George Floyd.’ "

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 1:30 PM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Community School District is standing behind one of its own after reported racist remarks were made to a Black athlete.

“Sadly, this has been a pattern of behavior that our students of color have had to endure in many different places and contexts and is part of their daily experience.”

The statement, issued by the school’s leadership team and faculty, called the situation “unacceptable.”

“As a place where we do what is best for all kids, We feel compelled to speak out and bring light to the situations that routinely happen to our kids. Our students must know we have their backs regardless of the circumstances and that we are fighting shoulder to shoulder with them to end oppression and to create the world that we know is possible. Our state and nation needs to know that our thoughts, words, and actions matter. We must do better. We must be better.”

You can read the full statement below:

Dear Charles City Family,

Our mission and why we exist is simple; regardless of who you are or what your story is, you can learn and be loved here. This speaks to our passion and love of ensuring ALL students are welcome, can learn, and feel unconditional love. It especially speaks to our passion and commitment to justice, fighting oppression, and creating compassionate competent problem solvers that are willing to lean into the challenge of creating a better world. A better world without bigotry.

This is unacceptable. As a place where we do what is best for all kids, We feel compelled to speak out and bring light to the situations that routinely happen to our kids. Our students must know we have their backs regardless of the circumstances and that we are fighting shoulder to shoulder with them to end oppression and to create the world that we know is possible. Our state and nation needs to know that our thoughts, words, and actions matter. We must do better. We must be better. 

Our Charles City school and community is blessed to have the diversity of people we have. It is what makes Charles City such a wonderful and beautiful place. We will never let people tear us down with their words and actions. We are strong because of the adversity we endure and how we become better from it. Our kids in Charles City are the future that will shape and transform this world for the better. 

Charles City is a place where regardless of who you are or what your story is, you can learn and be loved here. This is why we exist and our promise to our kids and community. 

All the best,

 

