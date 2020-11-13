Charles City school students possible victims of data breach

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The personal and health information of students at Charles city Community School District may have been compromised by a data breach.

The District says it was informed by Timberline Billing Services that an unknown actor accessed the company's computer network sometime between February 12 and March 4. Protected health and/or personal information of Charles City students was in computer files which may have been accessed. Timberline provides Medicaid reimbursement billing services to 190 schools districts in Iowa, including Charles City.

The school district says it was notified of this data breach on September 2 and the following kinds of student information may have been involved:

- Name and Medicaid ID number

- Billing or claims information

- Date of birth

- Medical record number

- Support service code & identification number

- Treatment information

The Charles City Community School District says Timberline is so far unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this incident. However, affected students are being offered 12 months of free minor identity monitoring through Experian.

Officials say Timberline has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. They may call a toll-free assistance line at (844) 439-7669.

To read the full statement from the Charles city Community School District on this incident, click here.