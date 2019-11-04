Charles City residents to head to the polls Tuesday to decide council seats

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - In two days, voters in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota will head to the polls to cast votes in a variety of races and referendums.

In Charles City, three seats are open on the City Council, with five people running for those open seats.

Phoebe Pittman is one of them.

She's an educator, with attracting new residents and jobs and addressing housing being key priorities.

"Losing the chicken plant here in town was a huge hit, about 500 jobs. We need to find a way to bring jobs back into our community. The biggest section of unemployed people in our community actually hold an Associate's degree. We need to look at how we can partner, matchup businesses that we're trying to attract with the skills that our workers already have."

She's also heard from residents recently at a forum to see what they would like to see done, and is wanting to use their feedback to craft a vision for Charles City.

"We really need to look at what Charles City is going to be 20 years from now. How do we continue to make sure our population isn't going to dwindle down? How are we going to be bringing people back, how are we going to retain people.? And how when we bring in new businesses, how do we encourage those new employees to live here in town and not commute?"

Other candidates running for City Council are Craig Hamm, Phillip Knighten, Keith Starr and Ann Teeter.

Also on the Charles City ballot on Tuesday is a revenue purpose statement, which if approved, would allow Charles City Schools to use state sales tax money that is allocated for education towards maintenance and infrastructure projects.