Charles City residents hold candlelight vigil for George Floyd

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Over 60 people came to Central Park in Charles City to remember the life of George Floyd.

There was a short blessing and then quiet reflection on how we've come to this point in our society. Christine Bauer says she wanted tonight's rememberance to have a very different tone.

"When people think of protests, they think of violence and I just really wanted to squash that idea and have something peaceful and I thought a candlelight vigil would be the best option," said Bauer.

The vigil attracted young and old, as well as every color and creed in Charles City.

"I teach kids of all races and all colors and I really wanted to be here to support them," said Tia McInroy, who wanted to send a message of her own. She wants her students to inherit a better world.

"I just hope that every single student has the same opportunities no matter what their color, no matter what their race, no matter what their religion," she said.

Justin Hoefer maintains Charles City is a very accepting community to live in.

"I came here from a different town and since I am a light skinned person and I did not feel one bit of discrimination from anyone in Charles City," said Hoefer.

To show their solidarity, both the Floyd County Sheriff and Charles City Police Chief attended tonight's vigil. Hoever says he was glad they came.

"I have no reason to fear about the Charles City Police or for police officers at all, I've not had one issue with the cops not one time," he said.