Charles City recognized for embracing senior population

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Most cities are going out of their way to attract young families to make the move. One North Iowa city is actually encouraging seniors to spend their golden years there.
Charles City was recently recognized by AARP as an "age-friendly" community. The city is working with AARP to come up with a 5-year plan to make the city even better for seniors, like improving transportation and housing.
About 25% of Charles City's population is over 65 years old. Local resident Brex Wilson said seniors spent so much of their lives taking care of young people and he's glad Charles City is doing what it can to take care of them.
