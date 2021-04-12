Charles City police declare body camera fundraising campaign a success

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The campaign to get every Charles City police officer a body camera has gotten a boost from First Security.

The bank says it recently donated $2,500 toward the effort, which has raised enough money to buy 20 body cameras for the Charles City Police Department. That’s enough for every regular officer to have body camera as well as extra for reserve officers.

Police say, until recently, they only had access to four cameras for 14 officers. That meant cameras would have to be checked in and out at the change of each shift.

“One of the issues is the officers come on shift and things start to happen pretty quickly, so it’s easy not to have time to grab a body camera for checkout,” says Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.

Thanks to contributors like First Security, Chief Anderson says they are no longer seeking donations for the body camera. “We’re very grateful for the way the public, the businesses, and everybody came forward and donated to this effort,” he says.