CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Around 500 people will be out of work when Simply Essentials, a chicken processing plant, closes its doors in early August.
Employees were notified of the closure via a letter and a meeting Thursday. KIMT spoke to a worker Friday who will be affected.
The plant will close Aug. 5.
Calls to the corporate and local offices have not been returned.
We will have more on this story later today.
Related Content
- Charles City plant closure will affect around 500 people
- Charles City Survey
- Collision in Charles City
- Collision in Charles City
- Several fires in Charles City
- Heroin arrest in Charles City
- Charles City names new superintendent
- Heyer's dominance at Charles City
- SAW: Charles City's Jackson Molstead
- Highlights: Charles City Comet Relays
Scroll for more content...