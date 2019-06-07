Charles City plant closure will affect around 500 people

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Around 500 people will be out of work when Simply Essentials, a chicken processing plant, closes its doors in early August.

Employees were notified of the closure via a letter and a meeting Thursday. KIMT spoke to a worker Friday who will be affected.

The plant will close Aug. 5.

Calls to the corporate and local offices have not been returned.

We will have more on this story later today.