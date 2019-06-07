Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charles City plant closure will affect around 500 people

Around 500 people will be out of work when Simply Essentials, a chicken processing plant, closes its doors in early August.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 12:08 PM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Around 500 people will be out of work when Simply Essentials, a chicken processing plant, closes its doors in early August.

Employees were notified of the closure via a letter and a meeting Thursday. KIMT spoke to a worker Friday who will be affected.

The plant will close Aug. 5.

Calls to the corporate and local offices have not been returned.

We will have more on this story later today.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more sunshine for today AND tomorrow!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meet your new officers

Image

Lourdes defeats Pipestone; advances to Class 2A Championship

Image

75th Anniversary of D Day

Image

Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

Image

Lourdes defeats Annandale; advances to 2A Quarterfinals

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rochester

Image

June Volunteer of the Month

Image

Jan Again Center for Hope and Safety

Image

Battle of the Badges gets underway in Rochester

Image

MN DFL Chair in Rochester

Community Events