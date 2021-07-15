Charles City nurses receive scholarships

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two Floyd County nurses have won $3,500 scholarships from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF).

Ashle Dittmer is an RN and is attending Chamberlain University pursuing a Nursing, BSN degree. Rachel Conrad is an RN and is pursuing a Nursing, MSN- Nursing Education degree at Aspen University. Both Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) nurses are among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.

“We were excited to hear Ashle and Rachel had earned scholarships through the IHERF Program,” says Kim Isakson, FCMC Chief Nursing Officer. “They are an asset to our organization and the community. By advancing their education, they will continue to make a difference impacting the lives of those around them and benefiting the nursing profession as a whole.”