Charles City native puts together virtual sing-along with MLB stars

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Opening day for Major League Baseball is here and one Charles City native has put together a tribute to America's pastime.

While we aren't able to fill the stadiums and sing 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame', Harrison Sheckler has found a way to do it virtually.

With the help of former pitcher Bronson Arroyo, Sheckler assembled a cast of 200 people, with many former and current baseball stars for a sing-along of the game time classic. Some of his classmates from Brooklyn College also took part.

It took about 150 hours to get this video put together and audio engineers had to carefully sync together the 200 singers to make it sound great.

Sheckler says he's excited to see the season begin.

"I talked with Bronson and we were kind of worried that baseball might not start up, but it looks like it's going to and we just hope that everyone stays safe and healthy and that we have a really competitive and fun 60-game season," said Sheckler.

He is studying music at Brooklyn College in New York, but he is back home for the summer in Charles City. As for the future, Sheckler says he might be doing another musical project like this later this year.

The video is available to watch on YouTube and has nearly 6,000 views. You can check it out here.