Charles City meth discovery leads to third arrest

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A third person has been arrested in connection to a drug search in Floyd County.

Robert Patrick Frazer, 24 of Charles City is accused of a class “B” felony controlled substance violation. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $25,000 bond.



Jennifer Johnson (left) and Caleb Green Jennifer Johnson (left) and Caleb Green

Law enforcement says it searched a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on October 25 and found 161.1 grams of methamphetamine, along with other narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer May Johnson and Caleb Robert Green, both of Charles City, were previously arrested in this case and charged with the same crime as Frazer. Investigators say Johnson and Frazer were in the home when the meth was found and Frazer had some drugs in his possession. Green is accused of knowing about and taking part in the sale of illegal drugs.

A class “B” felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of between 25 and 50 years in behind bars.