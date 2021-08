CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a hatchet-wielding assault is pleading not guilty.

Kelly Randall Caster, 41 of Charles City, is charged with first-degree burglary.

He’s accused of attacking someone at a Charles City home on April 27. Authorities say a hatchet was displayed during the attack and Caster intended to injure his victim.

A trial is set to start on September 28 in Floyd County District Court.