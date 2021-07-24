Charles City man takes plea deal over child sex abuse charges

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of child sex crimes is sentenced.

Jeffrey Hitchcock, 53 of Charles City, received a deferred judgment for pleading guilty to lascivious conduct with a minor. He was originally charged with more serious offenses for abuse law enforcement said involved a victim under 14 and happened throughout 2020.

Hitchcock has been given one year of probation and must pay a $580 civil penalty. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.