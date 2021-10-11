Charles City man takes plea deal over break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a break-in and lethal threats is taking a plea deal.

Parelle Doran Hayslett, 26 of Charles City, has entered an Alford plea to second-degree burglary.

Authorities say Hayslett went to an apartment in the 500 block of Hulin Street in Charles City on April 25 and kicked in the front door, breaking the deadbolt and the frame. He then allegedly tried to force open the bedroom door while making statements about killing someone if he got inside.

No sentencing date has been set. An Alford plea means Hayslett is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.