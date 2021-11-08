Charles City man sentenced for spring break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over a break-in in Floyd County.

Parelle Doran Hayslett, 26 of Charles City, entered an Alford plea to second-degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Hayslett was accused of going to an apartment in the 500 block of Hulin Street in Charles City on April 25 and kicking in the front door, breaking the deadbolt and the frame. Investigators say he then tried to force open the bedroom door while making statements about killing someone if he got inside.

An Alford plea means Hayslett is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.