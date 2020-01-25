Clear

Charles City man sentenced for selling less than two grams of drugs

Mack Mathis
Mack Mathis

Given consecutive prison terms.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Repeated drug crimes are sending a Floyd County man to prison for a long time.

Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of marijuana after law enforcement charged him with selling less than a gram of each drug on separate occasions in the fall of 2018. Those charges weren’t officially filed until July 2019 and Mathis was then arrested in Ohio in October 2016.

Mathis has now been sentenced to up to 10 years for selling meth and up to five years for selling pot, with those prison terms to run one after the other for a total of 15 years. In sentencing Mathis, the court noted his past convictions in 2019 for dealing meth and possession of marijuana and in 2017 for possession of cocaine.

