CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is sentenced for a child sex crime.

James Ray Foster III, 25 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious act with a child. He was arrested in September for allegedly abusing a child under the age of nine.

Foster has been given five years of probation and ordered to have no contact with any minors. He must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and pay a civil penalty of $250.