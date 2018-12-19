Charles City man sentenced for drunken crash

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd county man is pleading guilty for a summer auto accident.

Shawn Edward Gray, 44 of Charles City, was arrested on August 27 after he crashed into a tilt bed trailer and a car on D Street in Charles City. Police say Gray abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the street and was found a few blocks away.

Court documents say Gray’s blood alcohol contest tested at .207 after the crashes, more than twice the legal limit.

Gray pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and has been sentenced to two days in jail and one year of probation. He must also complete an approved drunk driver’s course and pay restitution to his victims.