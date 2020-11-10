Charles City man sentenced for collision that killed a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A collision that killed a child and injured three others is sending a Charles City man to prison.

Jesse Duane Blade, 30, has been given 25 years behind bars and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution and $4,125 in fines.

Blade pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and OWI-2nd offense for the October 26, 2019, collision at the intersection of Glass Avenue and Rudd Park Road. Nine-year-old Royce Fisher of Sioux City was killed in the crash and Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher, and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline were all seriously hurt.

Authorities say Blade had a blood alcohol level of .137 at the time of the crash, tested positive for cocaine, and was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.