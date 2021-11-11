Charles City man sentenced for attempted break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over an apartment burglary in April.

Buddy Arthur Skowron Jr., 31 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary, downgraded from the initial charge of second-degree burglary, and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Charles City police say Skowron unscrewed the peephole in the door of an apartment in the 2100 block of Clark Street and then used a multi-tool or pocket knife to unlatch and open the door while the deadbolt was still engaged. Court documents state that happened on April 26.

Skowron has also been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility and follow all substance abuse treatment recommendations.