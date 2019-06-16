Clear
Charles City man sentenced for Floyd County drug arrest

Johnigan Stewart Johnigan Stewart

Police say he was found with marijuana after a traffic stop.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a Floyd County drug arrest.

Johnigan Donyeal Allen Stewart III, 39 of Charles City, was pulled over on December 16, 2017, and police say he was found with four packages of marijuana in his right pant leg. Law enforcement says that led to a search of Stewart’s home in June 2018 where 27.22 grams of marijuana and 4.09 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one controlled substance violation and has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He must also follow any recommendations after a substance abuse evaluation.

