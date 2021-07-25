Charles City man sentenced for 2019 crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been sentenced for separate thefts.

Nathan Dale Fisher, 40 of Charles City, entered guilty pleas to second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Law enforcement says Fisher was found in June 2019 with property stolen from a home in the 800 block of 4th Street in Charles City and from another home in the 100 block of 7th Street NE in Rockford. Court documents state the value of the stolen items was over $1,500.

Fisher has been ordered to spend two to three years on supervised probation and to pay restitution