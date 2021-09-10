Charles City man sent to federal prison for not registering as a sex offender

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is going to federal prison for living in North Iowa without registering as a convicted sex offender.

Charles Gregory, 50 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty in Cedar Rapids federal court to failing to register as a sex offender.

Federal authorities say Gregory is required to register as a sex offender for life due to multiple convictions of aggravated sexual assault in 1990. Court documents state that Gregory, formerly of Illinois, was living and working in Iowa from May 2018 until September 2019 and did not register as a sex offender.

After his prison term ends, Gregory will be on three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.