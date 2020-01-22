CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A sex abuse trial is set for a man who worked for an organization that cares for people with special needs.
Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60 of Charles City, is accused of committing sex acts with a female under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. Authorities say the female victim has a mental defect which makes her unable to give sexual consent.
Herman was identified in court documents as an employee of Comprehensive Systems when a criminal complaint against him was filed in December 2019.
He has entered a not guilty plea to 3rd degree sexual abuse and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 3 in Floyd County District Court.
Related Content
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a woman with special needs
- Mason City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child
- Charles City woman pleads not guilty to violent burglary
- Charles City woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Waterloo woman pleads not guilty to Charles City assault
- Charles City woman pleads not guilty to apartment assault
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to multiple drug crimes
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to meth charge
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to meth crimes
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to selling marijuana
Scroll for more content...