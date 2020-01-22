Clear
Charles City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a woman with special needs

Authorities say victim cannot give consent due to a mental defect.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A sex abuse trial is set for a man who worked for an organization that cares for people with special needs.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60 of Charles City, is accused of committing sex acts with a female under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. Authorities say the female victim has a mental defect which makes her unable to give sexual consent.

Herman was identified in court documents as an employee of Comprehensive Systems when a criminal complaint against him was filed in December 2019.

He has entered a not guilty plea to 3rd degree sexual abuse and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 3 in Floyd County District Court.

