Charles City man pleads not guilty to selling marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading not guilty to charges of drug dealing.
Bernard Lane, 50 of Charles City, is accused of three counts of delivery of marijuana. Authorities say he sold the drug to someone cooperating with law enforcement on February 16, 19, and 22. All of the sales allegedly happened at Lane’s apartment.
His trial is set to start on December 19.
