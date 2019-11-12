Clear
Charles City man pleads not guilty to meth, pot crimes

Mack Mathis
Mack Mathis

Charges filed almost a year after the alleged offenses occurred.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man wants a trial over drug crimes he’s accused of committing more than a year ago.

Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City, is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of meth-3rd offense, and two counts of possession of marijuana-3rd offense. Authorities say Mathis sold less than a gram of meth and less than a gram of marijuana to someone working with law enforcement.

These crimes allegedly happened in September and October 2018. Criminal charges weren’t filed against Mathis until July 2019 and he was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, in October.

His trial is now scheduled to start on December 10.

