Charles City man pleads not guilty to meth crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Christopher Todd Tusler, 51 of Charles City, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 218 on March 24. Law enforcement says Tusler was pulled over for an equipment violation and a search of his vehicle found three plastic baggies containing a total of around three ounces of meth.

Tusler is also charged with failure to use a drug tax stamp and driving without a valid license.

A trial is scheduled to start on June 8.