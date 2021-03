CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An April trial is set for a Floyd County man accused of child sex crimes.

Jeffrey Hitchcock, 53 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Law enforcement says the abuse involved a victim under the age of 14 and occurred throughout 2020.

Hitchcock is now scheduled to stand trial in Floyd County District Court beginning on April 13.