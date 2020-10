CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of sexually abusing a young child is pleading not guilty.

James Ray Foster III, 25 of Charles City, entered a not guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child. He was arrested in September for allegedly abusing a child under the age of 9 between 2014 and 2016.

Foster is scheduled to stand trial beginning December 8 in Floyd County District Court.