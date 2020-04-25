Charles City man pleads not guilty for collision that killed a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading not guilty for a crash that killed a child and injured three other people.

Jesse Duane Blade, 30 of Charles City, is charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and OWI-2nd offense.

Blade is accused of driving through a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue on October 26, 2019. Nine-year-old Royce Fisher was killed in the collision and Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher, and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline were seriously injured.

Investigators say Blade was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, had a blood alcohol level of .137, and tested positive for cocaine.

His trial is scheduled to start on August 4.