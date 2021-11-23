Charles City man pleads guilty to stealing from his grandmother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading guilty to stealing from his grandmother.

Casey Lee Olson, 33 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to dependent adult abuse. Law enforcement says Olson improperly withdrew about $15,000 from his grandmother’s accounts, cashed in around $17,000 in CDs, and wrote checks and used a debit card belonging to his grandmother for numerous personal purchases.

Court documents state Olson’s grandmother is a resident of a local nursing home and he was her caretaker, but only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.

His sentencing is set for January 18, 2022. A charge of first-degree theft will likely be dismissed then as part of a plea agreement.