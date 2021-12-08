Charles City man pleads guilty to meth crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a traffic stop that turned into a drug arrest.

Christopher Todd Tusler, 52 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was arrested on March 24 after being pulled over on Highway 218 for an equipment violation.

Law enforcement says a search of Tusler’s vehicle found three baggies containing a total of about three ounces of meth.

A sentencing hearing is set for February 28, 2022, in Floyd County District Court.