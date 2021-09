CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of multiple check forgeries s is pleading guilty.

Donald Francis Fairholm, 50 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to commission of specified unlawful activity and forgery. Law enforcement says Fairholm forged someone else’s signature on checks at various Charles City businesses between February 3 and March 1.

Court documents state the forged checks totaled $1,065.

Fairholm is not scheduled to be sentenced on October 4 in Floyd County District Court.