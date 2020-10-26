Charles City man pleads guilty to dependent adult abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing a female with special needs has taken a plea deal.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 61 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse, a serious misdemeanor. He’s been given a deferred judgment and a $315 civil penalty. If Herman successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.

Herman was originally charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for committing sex acts with a female under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. Investigators say Herman was an employee and the victim had a mental defect which made her unable to consent to sex.