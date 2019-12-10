Clear

Charles City man pleads guilty to delivering meth and pot

Mack Mathis
Mack Mathis

Drugs sold to someone working with law enforcement.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Over a year after he allegedly sold less than two grams of drugs to someone working with law enforcement, a Floyd County man is pleading guilty.

Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of marijuana. Investigators say Mathis sold less than a gram of each in September and October of 2018. He wasn’t charged with a crime until July 2019 and Mathis was finally arrested in Ohio in October 2019.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2020, in Floyd County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ice Not Safe for Fishing

Image

Salvation Army Warming Center Open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/10

Image

Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations

Image

Economic Summit

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Community Events