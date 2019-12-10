Charles City man pleads guilty to delivering meth and pot

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Over a year after he allegedly sold less than two grams of drugs to someone working with law enforcement, a Floyd County man is pleading guilty.
Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of marijuana. Investigators say Mathis sold less than a gram of each in September and October of 2018. He wasn’t charged with a crime until July 2019 and Mathis was finally arrested in Ohio in October 2019.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2020, in Floyd County District Court.
