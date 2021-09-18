Charles City man pleads guilty to Dairy Queen break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea has been entered over two break-ins at the Dairy Queen in Charles City.

Rene Hernandez, 33 of Charles City, was accused of two counts of third-degree burglary after police said he tore off a roof vent to get inside the restaurant on August 23 and 24. Investigators say Hernandez went through cash drawers and money bags and stole about $3,000 in cash and checkbooks and $63 in rolls of coins.

Hernandez has pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for November 9 in Floyd County District Court.