Charles City man pleads guilty in collision that killed a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a collision that killed a child and injured three others in Floyd County.

Jesse Duane Blade, 30 of Charles City, has entered guilty pleas to charges of homicide by vehicle, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and OWI-2nd offense.

Authorities say Blade drove through a stop sign on October 26, 2019, and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Glass Avenue and Rudd Park Road. The collision killed nine-year-old Royce fisher and seriously injured Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher, and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline. Investigators say Blade had a blood alcohol level of .137 at the time of the crash, tested positive for cocaine, and was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

No sentencing date has been set but court documents state Blade and Worth County prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and $150,000 in restitution to the family of Royce Fisher.