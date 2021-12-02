Charles City man injured in collision with a semi in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Floyd County man is hurt after colliding with a semi in Chickasaw County.

It happened around 2:39 pm Thursday on Highway 24, west of Quinlan Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Travis E. Ihrig, 40 of Charles City, was driving east when he crossed the center line and hit the dual wheels of the westbound semi driven by Sean M. Brophy, 38 of Elma.

The State Patrol says Ihrig continued on, struck the trailer attached to the semi, then hit the cable barrier and several posts on the north shoulder of the road before coming to a stop. The semi came to rest on the highway.

Ihrig was injured and taken by ambulance to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of this accident.