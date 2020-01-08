Clear

Charles City man going to prison for assault over missing flashlight

Police say victim was beaten and choked unconscious.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is going to prison for a violent attack over a flashlight.

Kristopher Hugh Viers, 36 of Charles City, has been ordered to spend up to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served, and pay restitution to his victim.

Viers pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and assault causing serious injury for a September 9, 2019, incident where police say Viers beat and choked a man unconscious over a missing flashlight, then stole the keys to the man’s truck.

