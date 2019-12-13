Clear
Charles City man gets split decision at child sex abuse trial

James Boehmer
James Boehmer

Found guilty of misdemeanors but acquitted on felony charge.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of sexual contact with a child is found not guilty of a felony but convicted on two misdemeanors.

James Arvin Boehmer, 46 of Charles City, was arrested in March and charged with lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child, and lascivious conduct with a minor. Authorities said Boehmer had sexual contact with a child between 2014 and 2017.

His trial started Tuesday and the jury returned its verdict on Thursday. Boehmer was acquitted of lascivious acts, a felony, but found him guilty of indecent contact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and lascivious conduct, a serious misdemeanor.

Boehmer’s sentencing has been set for January 24, 2020. In Iowa, aggravated misdemeanors carry a maximum prison sentence of two years and serious misdemeanors have a maximum sentence of one year.

