Charles City man gets life for Jasper County murder

Randy Linderman Randy Linderman

Jury found him guilty in November 2018.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:54 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEWTON, Iowa – A Floyd County man is sentenced to life in prison for a central Iowa killing.

Randy Louis Linderman, 54 of Charles City, was found guilty in November 2018 of 1st degree murder in the death of Jose Ramirez Berber, whose body was found inside a rural Jasper County home in March 2017. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say Linderman and Berber were acquaintances and Linderman had been to Berber’s home several times.

He’s been given life in prison without the chance of parole. Linderman must also pay $150,000 to Berber’s heirs and $1,946.10 in restitution to Jasper County.

