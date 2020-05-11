Charles City man gets deferred judgment for lascivious acts with a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man gets a deferred judgment for pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a minor.

Cortavius Dantez Denford, 23 of Charles City, entered guilty pleas to one count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. As part of a plea deal, to additional counts of lascivious acts with a child and a count of enticing a minor for sexual purposes were dismissed.

Investigators said the crimes happened in the fall and early winter of 2019 in Floyd County and involved a young teenage victim.

Benford was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. If he fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from Benford’s record.